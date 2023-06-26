A woman swimming in the river on Sunday night reportedly got pulled away from the shore, and that's when several men jumped in to rescue her. Sadly, one of the men never came back out.

Dive teams recover body of man who went missing in San Jacinto River in Crosby, sheriff says

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- Dive teams recovered the body of a man who went missing in the San Jacinto River early Monday morning, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Harris County sheriff's deputies and a dive team responded to 1927 Gulf Pump Road in Crosby after 9 p.m. Sunday night because a woman swimming in the river got pulled away from the shore.

Several men jumped in to rescue her, but one of those men went under water and did not come back out.

"They went out on a boat. Using sonar, they located a body. Divers went in, located the body, and brought back to shore. It is of a male," Major J. Razo said.

Deputies said the woman who needed help and the other men who jumped into the water all made it back to shore.

The body was recovered at about 1:17 a.m. Monday, Gonzalez said.

The Medical Examiner's Office is working to identify the victim.