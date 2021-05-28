Body found in dumpster at apartment complex in SW Houston

Homicide detectives are en route to an apartment complex at 6550 Hillcroft Ave on a call for a deceased person found in a dumpster at the complex about 8:25 am.



No other information is known at this time. #hounews pic.twitter.com/0E6SGQ5rZT — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 28, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A body was found inside a dumpster at an apartment complex Friday morning in southwest Houston.The Houston Police Department said in a tweet shortly before 10:15 a.m. that homicide detectives were headed to the apartments at 6550 Hillcroft Ave. and Clarewood on a call for a deceased person found in a dumpster.The body was discovered around 8:25 a.m.No other information was provided.