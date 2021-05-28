body found

Body found in dumpster at apartment complex in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A body was found inside a dumpster at an apartment complex Friday morning in southwest Houston.

The Houston Police Department said in a tweet shortly before 10:15 a.m. that homicide detectives were headed to the apartments at 6550 Hillcroft Ave. and Clarewood on a call for a deceased person found in a dumpster.

The body was discovered around 8:25 a.m.

No other information was provided.

