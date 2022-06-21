body found

Deputies looking into body found in NW Harris County

By
CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- Law enforcement discovered a dead body in northwest Harris County on Tuesday evening, according to investigators.

At about 5:39 p.m., Precinct 4 constable deputies responded to the scene located in the 14800 block of Cascade Bend Lane.

Constable Mark Herman asks the public to avoid the area after a man was found unresponsive. It is unknown if foul play is involved.

This is an ongoing investigation.



