Deputies looking into body found in NW Harris County

HAPPENING NOW: DECEASED BODY FOUND



Heavy police presence in the 14800 block Cascade Bend Lane in reference to a deceased body found.



Investigation on scene continues.



Please avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/KfalrbwmXj — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) June 21, 2022

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- Law enforcement discovered a dead body in northwest Harris County on Tuesday evening, according to investigators.At about 5:39 p.m., Precinct 4 constable deputies responded to the scene located in the 14800 block of Cascade Bend Lane.Constable Mark Herman asks the public to avoid the area after a man was found unresponsive. It is unknown if foul play is involved.