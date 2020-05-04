boat accident

Runaway boat on Clear Lake ends up in family's front yard

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating a boat crash after it landed on a family's front yard in Clear Lake.

It happened on Sunday at around 6 p.m. at 102 Twin Oaks Way.

The homeowner told ABC13 the boat was seen "running loose" for about 20 minutes before ultimately crashing into her pier and flying into her yard.

She said she heard a loud noise that sounded like a bomb going off.

"I've never seen a boat go airborne like that," she said.

Police say no one was injured in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonclear lakeboating safetyboatsboatinghomeownersboat accidentcrash
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BOAT ACCIDENT
Bodies of 2 missing boaters found after deadly crash
2 still missing in Galveston after deadly boat crash with tanker
Houston sailor had close call with death after boat accident
Boat crashes off jetty and strands 4 in Galveston
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dave Ward has returned home today after stay in the hospital
HPD holds procession for officer killed in helicopter crash
Scattered storms Tuesday afternoon
SPONSORED: Make this Cinco de Mayo recipe at home
All but $300k of Harris Co.'s $10M business loans paid out
450 Harris Co. businesses reported for violating order
3 charged in killing of store security guard over virus mask
Show More
Blue Angels to fly over Houston for COVID-19 frontline workers
Man who built crosses for gun violence victims dies
Carnival's plan to phase in service out of Galveston
How new Mayde Creek coach adjusted to meeting his new players
Man charged with felony murder in crash that split victim's car
More TOP STORIES News