Runaway boat on Clear Lake ends up in family's front yard

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating a boat crash after it landed on a family's front yard in Clear Lake.It happened on Sunday at around 6 p.m. at 102 Twin Oaks Way.The homeowner told ABC13 the boat was seen "running loose" for about 20 minutes before ultimately crashing into her pier and flying into her yard.She said she heard a loud noise that sounded like a bomb going off."I've never seen a boat go airborne like that," she said.Police say no one was injured in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.