Deputies searching for driver who killed bicyclist in hit-and-run crash on East Freeway feeder road

.@HCSO_D3Patrol deputies responded to 14135 East Fwy in east Harris County. An adult male was found near a bicycle and was confirmed deceased on the scene by EMS. Our Vehicular Crimes Division investigators are en route. #hounews pic.twitter.com/SFvOBQmCo4 — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) September 15, 2021

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are searching for the driver who hit and killed a bicyclist in east Harris County overnight.The deadly crash happened around 11:44 p.m. Tuesday in the 14100 block of the East Freeway feeder road near Hollywood Cloverleaf.Harris County sheriff's deputies found a man dead near a bicycle.Investigators say the man was riding his bike in the westbound feeder road lanes when he was hit from behind.The suspect drove off after the crash without stopping, deputies said.Investigators are looking for surveillance video in the area to determine what exactly led up to the crash."We believe there might possibly be some [cameras] in the area," Deputy Ryan Belvin said. "We'll have to do some follow up with that."Officials had not yet released a description of the suspect.