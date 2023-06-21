Roads can buckle in extreme heat because the concrete expands and has nowhere to go.

Repairs on Beltway 8 frontage road WB among 5 to 10 other road buckling incidents since last week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- TxDOT crews are hard at work again on Wednesday repairing the Beltway 8 westbound frontage road in southwest Houston. This comes after crews had to close down Highway 6 on Tuesday after officials say the road buckled due to extreme heat.

The video above is from a previous incident.

Crews were working at West Bellfort and Beltway 8.

Danny Perez with TxDOT told ABC13 that five to 10 road buckling incidents have occurred since last Friday. He said they are all heat-related.

This happens because the concrete expands and simply has nowhere to go.

It took crews five hours to fix Highway 6 near Froberg between Manvel and Alvin on Tuesday.

SEE RELATED STORY: Highway 6 near Froberg back open after TxDOT crews worked to repair buckled road

For more on this story, follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram.