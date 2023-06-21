WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Highway 6 near Froberg back open after TxDOT crews worked to repair buckled road

KTRK logo
Wednesday, June 21, 2023 12:06PM
Crews repair road buckles on Hwy 6 and CR 147 near Alvin
EMBED <>More Videos

Roads can buckle in extreme heat because the concrete expands and has nowhere to go. Thankfully, the road is back open on Wednesday.

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- TxDOT crews worked overnight to make emergency repairs to Highway 6 after it buckled in the extreme heat.

It happened on the stretch of Highway 6 near Froberg between Manvel and Alvin.

"No warning at all. I knew nothing about it. It was inconvenient. I'm from this area so I knew how to get around it, but for those people passing through town, I'm sure they were very frustrated," Mike Wilson said on Tuesday.

Roads can buckle in extreme heat because the concrete expands and simply has nowhere to go.

By Wednesday morning, Highway 6 was back open.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW