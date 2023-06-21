Highway 6 near Froberg back open after TxDOT crews worked to repair buckled road

Roads can buckle in extreme heat because the concrete expands and has nowhere to go. Thankfully, the road is back open on Wednesday.

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- TxDOT crews worked overnight to make emergency repairs to Highway 6 after it buckled in the extreme heat.

It happened on the stretch of Highway 6 near Froberg between Manvel and Alvin.

"No warning at all. I knew nothing about it. It was inconvenient. I'm from this area so I knew how to get around it, but for those people passing through town, I'm sure they were very frustrated," Mike Wilson said on Tuesday.

Roads can buckle in extreme heat because the concrete expands and simply has nowhere to go.

By Wednesday morning, Highway 6 was back open.