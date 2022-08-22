2 suspects in custody after leading police on chase in stolen vehicle along I-610, Bellaire PD says

Press play to hear an update from the City of Bellaire Police Department chief who says the suspects crashed into the back of a home.

BELLAIRE, Texas (KTRK) -- Two suspects are in custody after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle on Monday afternoon, according to police.

At 12:45 p.m., Bellaire Police Department officers responded to a flock report from the city's automated license plate reader of a stolen vehicle from Beaumont.

Officers said they located the vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

The suspects then led police on a chase along I-610 that ended in Houston's Greater East End, according to Bellaire PD Chief Onesimo Lopez.

Lopez said the chase ended after the suspects crashed into the backside of a home in the 400 block of 65th Street near Navigation Boulevard.

Harris County Pct. 1 deputies said they found the two suspects after the crash when a short foot chase pursued.

Deputies caught one suspect near the crash and the second suspect a short distance away, according to Lopez.

The two suspects were transported to the Bellaire City jail.

No injuries were reported.

For news updates, follow Miya Shay on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.