Private wells may be affected after wastewater spills due to sustained rainfall in Baytown

Officials say that the drinking water affected in some private wells is unrelated to the Houston boil water advisory.

Don't risk it. One doctor said right now, the water is considered to be similar to flood water and shouldn't be consumed.

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials are urging some Baytown-area residents not to drink their water after an overflow.

Rainfall over Thanksgiving weekend caused more than 100,000 gallons of wastewater to spill, according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

The overflow began on Nov. 24 at 9:54 p.m. and stopped shortly after.

The areas potentially affected include:

Goose Creek receiving stream

Black Duck Bay receiving stream

Tabbs Bay receiving stream

Burnett Bay receiving stream

Anyone who has a private well within half of a mile of the spill site or within the potentially affected areas should only use water that has been distilled or boiled, according to TCEQ.

If advised, boil water for at least one minute for all personal uses, including drinking, cooking, bathing, and brushing teeth.

The public should avoid contact with waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the spill. Do not swim in affected areas.

Baytown's drinking water is safe to use and was not impacted by the spill or Houston's boil water notice, according to the city.

