I-10 Katy Freeway WB at TC Jester reopens after 6-hour closure involving 18-wheeler and hazmat spill

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A major crash involving an 18-wheeler and a hazmat spill cleared on I-10 Katy Freeway at TC Jester after a six-hour closure Monday morning.

The crash was first reported on Houston Transtar around 12:30 a.m.

All lanes had been blocked westbound, and cleanup efforts had also blocked the two left lanes going eastbound. All mainlanes reopened at about 6:40 a.m.

Even after the big rig had been towed away, drivers were still experiencing at least 30-minute delays.

Transtar cameras showed the 18-wheeler flipped on its side.

