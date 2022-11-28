Does my area fall under Houston's boil water notice? What we know

How can you tell if your water provider is part of the boil water notice for City of Houston customers? Check the following list for more guidance.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After the City of Houston issued a boil water notice Sunday, you may be wondering if your area falls under the guidance.

On Sunday at 10:30 a.m., the water pressure dropped below the city's required minimum of 20 PSI due to a power outage at the East Water Purification Plant, according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. But it wasn't until just after 7 p.m. that the city issued the boil water notice.

Several school districts also canceled classes due to the water notice. Parents can check if their child's school canceled classes in the story below.

If you get your water from the City of Houston, you are being urged to boil tap water for at least two minutes before consumption. That includes if you're making coffee.

Depending on where you live, you might not be sure if your jurisdiction falls under this guidance. We have a list of wholesale customers that receive water from the City of Houston's main system.

If you fall under any one of those municipalities or entities, check with your provider.

Anheuser-Busch

Baybrook MUD 1

Central Harris County Regional Authority

Chimney Hill MUD

City of Bellaire

City of Bunker Hill Village

City of Friendswood

City of Galena Park

City of Hillshire Village

City of Humble

City of Jacinto City

City of Jersey Village

City of Pasadena - East Plant

City of Pearland

City of South Houston

City of Southside Place

City of Spring Valley

City of Webster

City of West University

Clear Brook City MUD

Clear Lake City Water Authority

CyChamp via North Harris County Regional Water Authority (NHCRWA)

Greenwood Utility District

Gulf Coast Water Authority (Galveston)

HCMUD 182

HCMUD 278

HCMUD 344

HCMUD 400

HCMUD 412

HCMUD 422

HCMUD 49

HCMUD 537

HCMUD 148

HCMUD 158

HCMUD 220

HCMUD 23

HCMUD 261 & Winfern Forest Utility District

HCMUD 372

HCMUD 402

HCMUD 403

HCMUD 406

HCMUD 420

HCMUD 421

HCMUD 461

HCMUD 5

HCMUD 55

HCMUD 6

HCMUD 8

HCMUD 96

HCWCID 89

HCWCID 96

HCWCID - Fondren Road

La Porte Water Authority

Memorial Villages Water Authority

Montgomery County MUD 98

Municipal Operations, LLC Swae Gardens

North Channel Water Authority

North Fort Bend County Water Authority

North Harris County Regional Water Authority

Pine Village PUD

Regional Water Adv. Comm. (RWAC)

Rolling Fork Public Utility District

Sunbelt Fresh Water Supply District

Sunbelt Fresh Water Supply District -Northline

Sunbelt Fresh Water Supply District -Oakwilde

West Harris County Regional Water Authority

West Harris County MUD 16

Windfern Forest Utility District

147th T A N G

Acorn Village Mobile Home Park

TPC Group Houston Plant

Center Point Energy Control Data CTR

MD Anderson Cancer Center Knight/Alkek

Rice University

Tasfield Subdivision

Mount Houston MUD

Sequoia Improvement District

Memorial City Medical Center

North Green MUD

Bissonnet MUD

Brittmoore Utility

Greens Parkway MUD

Harris County MUD 118

Harris County MUD 122

Harris County MUD 191

Harris County MUD 25

Harris County MUD 400 West

Kings Manor MUD

Montgomery County MUD 83

Sage Meadow Utility District

Sun Coast Resources

Sunbelt FWSD Heatherglen Subdivision

Sunbelt FWSD High Meadows Subdivision

Sunbelt FWSD Woodland Oaks Subdivision

West Harris County MUD 6

If you are instructed to follow a boil water notice, use these tips:

Boil all water used for food, drinking, and brushing your teeth

Boil the water for at least 2-3 minutes

Do not use chilled water lines from on the refrigerators

Do not use ice from an automated ice machine

If you're experiencing water pressure issues or have any questions concerning the matter, call 311 or email waterquality@houstontx.gov.