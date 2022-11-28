Does my area fall under Houston's boil water notice? What we know

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After the City of Houston issued a boil water notice Sunday, you may be wondering if your area falls under the guidance.
On Sunday at 10:30 a.m., the water pressure dropped below the city's required minimum of 20 PSI due to a power outage at the East Water Purification Plant, according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. But it wasn't until just after 7 p.m. that the city issued the boil water notice.
ABC13 has a map of the areas impacted.
Click this link to open the map in a full screen window.
If you get your water from the City of Houston, you are being urged to boil tap water for at least two minutes before consumption. That includes if you're making coffee.
Depending on where you live, you might not be sure if your jurisdiction falls under this guidance. We have a list of wholesale customers that receive water from the City of Houston's main system.
If you fall under any one of those municipalities or entities, check with your provider.
- Anheuser-Busch
- Baybrook MUD 1
- Central Harris County Regional Authority
- Chimney Hill MUD
- City of Bellaire
- City of Bunker Hill Village
- City of Friendswood
- City of Galena Park
- City of Hillshire Village
- City of Humble
- City of Jacinto City
- City of Jersey Village
- City of Pasadena - East Plant
- City of Pearland
- City of South Houston
- City of Southside Place
- City of Spring Valley
- City of Webster
- City of West University
- Clear Brook City MUD
- Clear Lake City Water Authority
- CyChamp via North Harris County Regional Water Authority (NHCRWA)
- Greenwood Utility District
- Gulf Coast Water Authority (Galveston)
- HCMUD 182
- HCMUD 278
- HCMUD 344
- HCMUD 400
- HCMUD 412
- HCMUD 422
- HCMUD 49
- HCMUD 537
- HCMUD 148
- HCMUD 158
- HCMUD 220
- HCMUD 23
- HCMUD 261 & Winfern Forest Utility District
- HCMUD 372
- HCMUD 402
- HCMUD 403
- HCMUD 406
- HCMUD 420
- HCMUD 421
- HCMUD 461
- HCMUD 5
- HCMUD 55
- HCMUD 6
- HCMUD 8
- HCMUD 96
- HCWCID 89
- HCWCID 96
- HCWCID - Fondren Road
- La Porte Water Authority
- Memorial Villages Water Authority
- Montgomery County MUD 98
- Municipal Operations, LLC Swae Gardens
- North Channel Water Authority
- North Fort Bend County Water Authority
- North Harris County Regional Water Authority
- Pine Village PUD
- Regional Water Adv. Comm. (RWAC)
- Rolling Fork Public Utility District
- Sunbelt Fresh Water Supply District
- Sunbelt Fresh Water Supply District -Northline
- Sunbelt Fresh Water Supply District -Oakwilde
- West Harris County Regional Water Authority
- West Harris County MUD 16
- Windfern Forest Utility District
- 147th T A N G
- Acorn Village Mobile Home Park
- TPC Group Houston Plant
- Center Point Energy Control Data CTR
- MD Anderson Cancer Center Knight/Alkek
- Rice University
- Tasfield Subdivision
- Mount Houston MUD
- Sequoia Improvement District
- Memorial City Medical Center
- North Green MUD
- Bissonnet MUD
- Brittmoore Utility
- Greens Parkway MUD
- Harris County MUD 118
- Harris County MUD 122
- Harris County MUD 191
- Harris County MUD 25
- Harris County MUD 400 West
- Kings Manor MUD
- Montgomery County MUD 83
- Sage Meadow Utility District
- Sun Coast Resources
- Sunbelt FWSD Heatherglen Subdivision
- Sunbelt FWSD High Meadows Subdivision
- Sunbelt FWSD Woodland Oaks Subdivision
- West Harris County MUD 6
If you are instructed to follow a boil water notice, use these tips:
If you're experiencing water pressure issues or have any questions concerning the matter, call 311 or email waterquality@houstontx.gov.