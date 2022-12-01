Teacher, whose dad is a Baytown PD officer, under investigation for nude photos sent to student

The teacher, who we're not naming because he hasn't been charged, was able to find work at Pasadena ISD despite allegations.

Only ABC13 is speaking with a ninth grader who said a past substitute teacher preyed on her with graphic photos of himself.

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- The Baytown Police Department notified a school that its teacher was under investigation for allegedly sending a student from a former school district nude pictures, months after a police report was filed only after ABC13 started asking questions.

The mother of the student said she believes the reason it took police so long is that the teacher's father is a veteran officer with Baytown police.

The student, who's a ninth grader and wants to stay anonymous, said it started out as a friend request on Instagram, then messages and inappropriate pictures of her former substitute teacher.

She recognized him as her eighth grade sub at Edward Franklin "EF" Green Junior School in Goose Creek Consolidated ISD.

"He's standing and he has the phone like this," the girl said. "And he, like, goes slowly down."

"The way he was grooming her at night, he was telling her that he could spoil her better than her parents," the girl's mother, who also wants to stay anonymous, said. "That he can take her to the Galleria and go shopping."

She and her mother filed a police report on Sept. 26. She said she showed investigators the pictures and they extracted her phone. But her mother has grown extremely frustrated as time passes with no update from police, including whether he will be charged.

"He was like, 'Well, you can come up here and get a card, but there's been three homicides this week. And I'm, you know, I'm swamped right now,'" the mother recalled.

ABC13 is not identifying the former substitute teacher because he has not been charged, but ABC13 learned his father works for Baytown police, the same agency investigating the allegations.

"Right away, they told me that his dad is a 20-year-plus veteran from their police station," the mother said.

Baytown police sent Eyewitness News a statement saying, "There is no conflict of interest, (the corporal) is assigned to the Crime Prevention Unit; likewise, barriers have been put in place to ensure (he is) not involved in this investigation."

Goose Creek CISD said the former substitute teacher was no longer at the district when officials were made aware of the allegations. A spokesperson said they reported him to the State Board of Educator Certification.

However, on Aug. 8, he was hired as a teacher in Pasadena ISD.

"(He) should not be able to go to school and prey on other kids," the mother said.

According to Pasadena ISD, he was let go Wednesday after the district only learned about the investigation from Baytown police hours earlier, the same day ABC13 started asking questions, and two months after the mother filed the police report.

ABC13 has asked Baytown police why they waited to notify the school district about the ongoing investigation.

"He's got power. He's got a dad cop. He feels like he's untouchable," the mother said. "He should not have that ability to be able to prey on somebody else's kids."

Pasadena ISD sent the following statement in the wake of the teacher's ouster:

On November 30, 2022, Pasadena ISD was informed of an investigation by the Baytown Police Department involving a former Goose Creek CISD employee who was later employed at Jackson Intermediate School in Pasadena.



Pasadena ISD takes immediately removed the individual from the campus and further investigated ministration took immediate action to remove the individual from the campus and further investigate the matter. In order to preserve the integrity of any ongoing police matter and/or other investigation, information is limited at this time.



However, the District can confirm that the individual involved, is no longer employed with the Pasadena ISD. The District can also confirm that every District employee, before their employment begins, must submit to a criminal background check, including a fingerprint check utilizing Texas DPS's and the FBI's fingerprint databases. In addition, the District reviews the status of any certifications held by the employee and the Texas Education Agency's Do Not Hire Registry prior to employment. To the District's knowledge, the involved individual does not have a reported criminal history, and was not subject to a TEA investigation and/or listed on the Agency's Do Not Hire Registry.



As more information becomes available, the District will continue to take any and all action required by law and will fully cooperate with law enforcement. The District appreciates your support as we work through this process. If you believe you have information regarding this investigation, please call the Pasadena ISD Police Department at 713-740-0200.

