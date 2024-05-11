Postal inspectors investigating after boxes of mail abandoned near dumpster in The Heights

ONLY ON 13, Joy Kohl found USPS crates sitting by a dumpster in The Heights area on Friday morning. After she called the constable's office about the lost mail, a post office manager picked up the mess.

ONLY ON 13, Joy Kohl found USPS crates sitting by a dumpster in The Heights area on Friday morning. After she called the constable's office about the lost mail, a post office manager picked up the mess.

ONLY ON 13, Joy Kohl found USPS crates sitting by a dumpster in The Heights area on Friday morning. After she called the constable's office about the lost mail, a post office manager picked up the mess.

ONLY ON 13, Joy Kohl found USPS crates sitting by a dumpster in The Heights area on Friday morning. After she called the constable's office about the lost mail, a post office manager picked up the mess.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is investigating after boxes of mail were discovered at an apartment complex in The Heights, ABC13 exclusively confirmed.

Joy Kohl said she discovered the mail in official USPS crates sitting by a dumpster Friday morning at the complex on Yale Street.

"I didn't know what I was supposed to do with it because somebody told me not to touch it, but I had already touched it," Kohl said in an interview ONLY ON ABC13.

Kohl immediately called the postal service, but hours later, no one had been by to collect the mail, which was addressed to Heights and Timbergrove residents.

Some of the letters came from banks and health insurance companies.

"Who knows if it's sensitive information? Some of it, obviously, was already open. There were personal letters that looked like they had been opened," Kohl said.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service released the following statement:

"Postal Inspectors are aware of this incident and are investigating this matter. In order to maintain the integrity of this active investigation, the USPIS cannot provide additional details."

Kohl believes the dumped mail could have something to do with the unmarked white cargo van she saw parked on Yale Street for a long time Thursday afternoon.

"I was kind of putting two and two together. The white van and then them dropping that off. I didn't see the person get out of the van," she said.

Kohl eventually called Harris County Precinct 1 Constables, who arrived at the scene Friday afternoon.

A manager from the local post office took possession of the mail.

"I hope that these people get their mail back because it's frustrating when you don't get what you know is supposed to be coming to you in the mail," Kohl said.

For news updates, follow Luke Jones on Facebook, X and Instagram.