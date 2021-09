Grieving mother of Bay City HS student killed in crash demands answers

BAY CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Bay City family is demanding answers as to how school staff did not see students leave campus moments before a devastating crash.Three Bay City High School students left campus on Aug. 19 during lunch and were headed to McDonald's. A report said about a minute after they left, the driver crashed on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.The violent impact killed the teen driver and 16-year-old Matthew Loredo.According to the district's policy handbook , seniors and second semester juniors are permitted to leave campus for lunch with their student ID. No other students are allowed to leave campus for lunch. Matthew was a sophomore."I love him so much," said Matthew's grieving mother, Viola Loredo. "I know he knows I'm doing the right thing. My son has a big heart. He wouldn't want this to happen to any other student, or a parent to go through this heartache. All of this could've been prevented. The second day of school, the last day of school ... my son, I should have him today. All for the mistake of the school not checking, not being prepared."Viola said her son made a mistake, but she's especially upset with school administrators.In a letter from the district provided to ABC13 by the family, it said no campus administrator was aware the students left. A disciplinary matter with another student delayed an administrator from getting to her post. The three students had already left the parking lot."It just needs to change," said Brandy Juarez, a close family friend. "They think that they have immunity, that it's OK. No, she's mourning her son for a mistake that that school made. We're mad. We're so mad because a lot of things could have went a different way and been prevented. Our angel could've been here."