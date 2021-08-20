teen killed

2 Bay City HS students killed in crash with teen behind wheel, police say

BAY CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two Bay City High School students were killed in a crash Thursday while taking a drive out during their lunch break, Bay City police said.

Lt. Irene Kjergaard said officers responded to the crash involving a black Chevrolet Tahoe in the 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard. She said all three occupants were students.

Upon arrival, officers found the teen driver dead. Police said the front passenger was the only one coherent enough to explain what happened.

The passenger told police the driver was going too fast and lost control of the vehicle near a curve and struck a power pole.

The rear driver's side passenger had severe injuries, according to police. That teen was taken by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital where he died.

The surviving passenger was taken to Matagorda Regional Medical Center where he was last known to be in stable condition, according to Kjergaard.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to all the families and friends of these students," she said.
