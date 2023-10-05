'Banned Wagon' rolls into Houston-area libraries for banned book week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Public Libraries started the month of October by announcing a book sanctuary for banned books.

A book sanctuary combats censorship and protects the right to read. The library system says more than 600 of the banned titles are in circulation at their libraries.

According to the American Library Association, libraries in Texas have banned more books than any other state.

Considering that fact, a wagon full of banned books is rolling into Houston this weekend.

Stevens Orozco with Kindred Stories says the Black-owned bookstore in Third Ward is a perfect place to host it.

The Banned Wagon, driven by Penguin Random House, The Freedom to Read Foundation, PEN America, and Little Free Library, is stopping at several independent bookstores across the South. Anyone interested can catch it at Kindred Stories on Saturday afternoon from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

