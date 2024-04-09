Former Texan, author creates 'prepared to win' mindset for the masses

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A former Texans punt returner is now an author and speaker.

JJ Moses is using his platform to help professional athletes, former athletes transitioning out of sports, and people looking to tap into their purpose in life.

Moses' book, out now, is titled Focused: The Prepared to Win Mindset. He created the strategy behind it as a player and saw how much it was needed when he started working for the Texans' front office.

Now, it's the No. 1 professional and personal development program in professional sports.

"Life is like catching a punt, and you really have to remain focused despite what's coming your way," Moses said.

He also expressed excitement about the Texans' upcoming season, predicting a deep playoff run or even a Superbowl.

Focused is available right now as a step-by-step guide to consistent high performance for athletes, teams, professionals, and communities.

