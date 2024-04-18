ABC13 surprises HISD second graders with hundreds of free Disney books

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 and Disney surprised some very deserving second graders on Thursday with hundreds of free books in southwest Houston.

Eyewitness News reporter Daniela Hurtado spent part of her day reading to students at HISD's Cunningham Elementary as part of Disney's Magic of Storytelling campaign, which encourages families to make time for reading.

As part of the celebration, each student got the chance to pick out five Disney books to help start their own home libraries.

Our nonprofit partner Literacy Now said after three years at Cunningham Elementary, they have seen rising reading scores across the board.

The organization works with Pre-K through third grade students and caregivers to provide resources and reading intervention programs.

Since 2000, Disney has donated more than 90 million books, benefiting educators, children, and families in low-income communities.

Teachers and organizations that work with students in need can get free and low cost books by visiting MagicOfStorytelling.com.

Disney is the parent company of ABC13 Houston.