Friendswood Christian School cancels Scholastic Book Fair over books promoting LGBTQ+ views

A Friendswood school canceled its book fair over an increase in the number of books supporting the LGBTQ community, according to an email shared by a parent.

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- A parent reached out to Eyewitness News, concerned about what he calls an inflammatory decision that hurts students at his child's school.

The popular Scholastic Book Fair fundraiser was canceled at Friendswood Christian School on Friday.

"I think it was a lost opportunity for everybody," a parent said. "And not only that, I think it pitted people in the community and in the school against each other."

ABC13 concealed this parent's identity because he didn't want his 2-year-old daughter to be punished. But, he shared an email from her school.

In part, it reads:

"The book fair is one of our biggest fundraisers, but unfortunately, we have seen more and more books that promote and support LBGTQ+ views. We're at a crossroads where we share different values and beliefs, especially when it comes to exposing young children to adult topics. Friendswood Christian School is a private institution devoted to creating a complete learning environment for children by incorporating Christian principles into the academic framework. We want to provide an environment where children can hang on to their innocence as long as possible."

Administrators at the private school can legally cancel any events they choose to, but this parent believes this cancelation sends a dangerous message.

"What about children who do have parents who are part of that community? Does that mean they are losing their innocence? I myself am a Christian, also. I have a right as a Christian to believe that God doesn't have any kind of discrimination against people of that community as well. And they get to have ownership of that religion is beyond me," he said.

The school's curriculum coach confirmed the fair was canceled, but wouldn't give a reason why. She refused to comment on the letter sent to parents.

Scholastic did not respond to Eyewitness News' questions about the cancellation.

This comes as the American Library Association reports Texas saw the most attempts in the country to restrict or ban books last year.

Katy ISD recently made headlines for its decision to require parental notifications when children check out library books.

Both Katy and Spring Branch ISD trustees have voted to give themselves more power to remove books without parental or teacher input.

West Houston's Blue Willow Bookshop is currently suing the state over a law requiring booksellers to rate books before providing them to schools.

