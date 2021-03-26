Former Bank of America employee faces 2nd charge in connection with stolen nude photos from customer's phone

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A former Bank of America employee faces a second charge related to stolen private images from a customer's cell phone.Juan Esteban Ramirez, 27, is accused of stealing a customer's private photos from her phone while pretending to help her access her account.According to court documents obtained by ABC13, Ramirez worked as a relationship manager at the bank in the 7700 block of Highway 6 North. While at work on Sept. 12, 2020, he took the customer's phone when she asked him for help getting her account information.The woman unlocked her phone and handed it to Ramirez. Investigators said two days later, the woman began receiving text messages from an unknown number that included nude photographs of herself and someone else engaging in sexual acts. The sender threatened to send the images to her parents, according to court documents. The victim received 28 text messages before changing her cell phone number, investigators said.Authorities traced the unknown number to Ramirez, who was already under investigation regarding a similar incident on Sept. 14.The victim in that case told investigators that messages were sent at the same time Ramirez had her phone. She said she received "sent" notifications on her Apple Watch. Court documents state Ramirez sent 16 photos of the customer, many of which included her nude or wearing underwear only.According to court documents, Bank of America provided investigators with surveillance video showing Ramirez speaking with the woman.Ramirez has been charged with unlawful disclosure of intimate visual material and is out on a $1,500 bond on the initial charge. He's expected back in court on Monday, April 19.Bank of America confirmed Ramirez no longer works for the company, and was terminated in October when the first set of allegations came to light.