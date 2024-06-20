Houston serial rapist sentenced to 99 years in prison and $10,000 fine

Houston police believe they've arrested a serial sexual assault suspect who zip-tied his victims, robbed and raped them.

Houston police believe they've arrested a serial sexual assault suspect who zip-tied his victims, robbed and raped them.

Houston police believe they've arrested a serial sexual assault suspect who zip-tied his victims, robbed and raped them.

Houston police believe they've arrested a serial sexual assault suspect who zip-tied his victims, robbed and raped them.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A serial rapist who assaulted at least four women in 2021 was sentenced this week to 99 years in prison and a $10,000 fine, according to the Harris County District Attorney's office.

Morris "Mack" Lamour Holton III, 39, was convicted of aggravated sexual assault for raping a woman in 2021. During the punishment phase, jurors heard about three other victims, prosecutors say. Holton was formally sentenced on Monday after several victim impact statements.

Holton was on parole at the time of the 2021 assaults after spending seven years in prison for a 2011 rape.

In that first case, Holton was convicted in 2013 and sentenced to 12 years in prison for using a knife to hold an acquaintance against her will at her apartment, tying her up and raping her.

After he was released from prison on parole in 2020, prosecutors say Holton began luring women to motels or going to their homes to rob and rape them at gunpoint.

Victims included a massage therapist and two women Holton met online and attacked during meetings at hotels, authorities say. They claimed that he used zip ties to restrain the women while raping them at gunpoint.

A short time after those attacks, authorities say Holton met a 16-year-old runaway and began repeatedly sexually assaulting her. Holton took video of himself raping the teen, which was later used as evidence against him.

Assistant District Attorney Steven Denman, said Holton not only planned his crimes and committed them in basically the same way every time, but he took photos of each victim as "trophies."

"We know there are more victims who were too afraid to come forward, so we are glad the jury sent a clear message that this man should never be free again," Denman said. "He's had a second chance and even a third chance, and this is just who he is -- a habitual offender with no remorse. In fact, he bragged to each of these victims that this is what he does."

After Holton was convicted of aggravated sexual assault, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison, jurors heard about his other charges before sentencing him to the maximum prison time possible.

Those extra charges were dismissed after the trial.

The 39-year-old must serve at least 30 years in prison before he will be eligible for parole.