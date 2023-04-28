Babysitter accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old boy in custody, records show

A Houston woman, Charlene Gayle Kornegay, is in custody for allegedly sexually abusing a boy while babysitting with her son in the room.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston woman accused of sexually assaulting a young boy she babysat before threatening him to keep quiet is now behind bars.

Records show 41-year-old Charlene Kornegay was booked into the Harris County Jail on Thursday.

Court documents state the assault on the then-13-year-old boy happened in July 2021.

Kornegay has a combined $200,000 bond for aggravated assault and possession of methamphetamine charges, according to records.

In interviews the boy had with authorities in March 2022, "when (the victim) got out of the shower, (Kornegay) told him to put on a dress, heels, and a bra" before allegedly removing his clothes and sexually assaulting him in her son's room while he was asleep.

The 13-year-old told authorities during a forensic interview that he asked Kornegay to stop, and she told him to "shut up and take it like a man." The second time he told her to stop, he said she did, according to records.

Kornegay reportedly held a knife to the victim's genitals and threatened to cut them off if he told anyone what happened.

The child's father told authorities he knew the woman had a son, and she told the man she wanted the 13-year-old to "stay over and play video games."

At the time of the alleged assault, Kornegay was serving a deferred sentence for the meth possession charge. She has also faced punishment for theft charges and insurance fraud.