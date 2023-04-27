41-year-old babysitter wanted for allegedly sexually abusing 13-year-old boy while her son slept

A Houston woman, 41-year-old Charlene Gayle Kornegay, is wanted for allegedly sexually abusing a boy while babysitting with her son in the room.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is wanted by police after a boy she was babysitting reported that she sexually assaulted him and threatened him to stay quiet.

Charlene Gayle Kornegay, 41, is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14.

Charging documents reveal the victim was 13 years old at the time of the assault in July 2021.

"When he got out of the shower (Kornegay) told the (victim) to put on a dress, heels and a bra," according to interviews the boy had with authorities in March 2022.

From there, he said Kornegay removed the clothing and sexually assaulted him in her son's room while he was asleep, according to court records.

The 13-year-old told authorities during a forensic interview that he asked Kornegay to stop and she told him to "shut up and take it like a man." The second time he told her to stop, he said she did, according to court records.

Kornegay reportedly held a knife to the victim's genitals and threaten to cut if off if he told anyone what happened.

The child's father told authorities he knew the woman had a son and she told the man she wanted the 13-year-old to "stay over and play video games."

When the victim first told his father, the man told authorities "he couldn't believe it, but then after he started giving details he knew something happened because (his son) does not know how to express himself like that."

It is unclear how the victim's family knew Kornegay.

At the time of the alleged assault, the woman was serving a deferred sentence for a charge of possession of methamphetamine. She has also faced punishment for theft charges and insurance fraud.

ABC13 attempted to reach Kornegay at her home and over the phone for comment but could not get a hold of her.

