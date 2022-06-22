house fire

9-month-old injured with 2nd-degree burns in Waller County mobile home fire, officials say

Baby should recover from 2nd-degree burns in fire, officials say

In Waller County, a baby who suffered serious burns in a house fire should make a recovery.

Firefighters responded at about 11 p.m. Tuesday to the scene in the 21500 block of Binford Circle.

Authorities said the 9-month-old boy suffered second-degree burns to his legs before being pulled out of the burning home. He was airlifted to Texas Children's Hospital in serious but stable condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.



