Child dies after being left in a vehicle in northeast Harris County, deputies say

Harris County Sheriff's Office reported the incident in the 13700 block of Blair Hill Lane at about 3:19 p.m.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the child was pronounced dead at the scene.
Pct 3 units were dispatched to the 13700 blk of Blair Hill Ln. Upon arrival units determined a child (possibly 5 yrs) was left inside a vehicle for several hours. The child was pronounced deceased at the scene. HCSO Investigators are enroute to the scene. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/MNbhPHIHSU— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 20, 2022
This is a developing story. All updates can be found in this article.
