Child dies after being left in a vehicle in northeast Harris County, deputies say

By
What everybody should know to help prevent hot car deaths this summer

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A child, who investigators believe to be 5 years old, was left in a car for several hours Monday afternoon, deputies said.

Harris County Sheriff's Office reported the incident in the 13700 block of Blair Hill Lane at about 3:19 p.m.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the child was pronounced dead at the scene.



This is a developing story. All updates can be found in this article.

SEE ALSO: What everybody should know to help prevent hot car deaths & keep kids safe this summer

