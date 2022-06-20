Child dies after being left in a vehicle in northeast Harris County, deputies say

Pct 3 units were dispatched to the 13700 blk of Blair Hill Ln. Upon arrival units determined a child (possibly 5 yrs) was left inside a vehicle for several hours. The child was pronounced deceased at the scene. HCSO Investigators are enroute to the scene. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/MNbhPHIHSU — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 20, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A child, who investigators believe to be 5 years old, was left in a car for several hours Monday afternoon, deputies said.Harris County Sheriff's Office reported the incident in the 13700 block of Blair Hill Lane at about 3:19 p.m.Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the child was pronounced dead at the scene.