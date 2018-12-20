HIT AND RUN

Authorities search for driver who hit 16-year-old riding on bike

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --
Elijah Chavis has a Christmas wish: To go back outside and play basketball.

"My spine, I have two fractures there," said Chavis.

He's wearing a neck brace, is in a wheelchair and has months of recovery ahead. Doctors have told the 16-year-old he's likely out of school at Westfield High for the rest of the year.

"When I finally woke up in the hospital, I thought I would be able to go back to school," said Chavis.

His mother Eran added, "He started crying and I had to tell him it was okay to cry. That I understood and I'm proud of him."

Chavis was riding his bike on Kuykendahl near West Richey on Nov. 24 when a driver struck him and then kept going.

ABC13 Eyewitness News reporter Christine Dobbyn asked him, "You don't remember anything from that night?"

Elijah replied, "No ma'am."

He's trying to be strong for his six siblings. His family hopes the person responsible will come forward as Harris County Sheriff's deputies investigate.

"If it was your child, would you want someone to stand up and take responsibility for their actions?" his mother asked.

It will be months before Chavis can put weight on one side of his body. The family's basketball goal will stay down this Christmas.

"It may take a year, a year and a half, but I'm hoping he'll be back out there playing basketball," said Eran.

While they wait for an arrest and are grateful for those who have donated to Chavis' medical bills, there's something they say anyone can do to help.

"We're thankful for just prayers, even just prayers," said Eran.

There is a GoFundMe account for Elijah's medical fund.

If you have a tip on the driver who struck Elijah, call Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS, or submit an anonymous tip at www.crime-stoppers.org.

