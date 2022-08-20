Aunt charged, given bond after toddler tumbles out of moving SUV in southwest Houston, records show

Nichole Nelson is charged with child endangerment after her 19-month-old niece fell out of a moving SUV in southwest Houston, HPD said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Saturday morning ABC13 got the first glimpse of a woman in probable cause court who is charged after her 19-month-old niece fell from a moving vehicle in southwest Houston earlier this week.

The baby's aunt, 29-year-old Nichole Nelson,faces a felony charge of endangering a child and given a $40,000 bond.

Nelson is due back in court on Monday.

Court records allege Nelson used a booster seat for the girl instead of a car seat.

Investigators said Nelson was driving three other children in the SUV who were also not properly restrained.

"I didn't even know (anything) about it. I didn't know until I (saw) it on the news. I said, 'What? Wait a minute.' My God is good. God is good because I had a heart attack," the girl's grandmother said.

According to her grandmother, the girl has gotten out of her car seat and pulled on the door handle before.

"She has (known) how to open the door. So, that's why you are always supposed to put the child lock on it," she said.

Dashcam video shows the SUV take a right turn and the child rolling out onto the Southwest Freeway feeder road at Hillcroft - one of Houston's busiest intersections.

Video shows the red SUV making a turn when the girl tumbles out of the car. The driver can be seen running to scoop her up and put her in the car again.

