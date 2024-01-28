1 out 3 suspects found by HPD after being shot in attempted home invasion in NE Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is searching for two suspects who allegedly tried to rob a man outside of his home as he was getting out of his car in the early hours of Sunday in northeast Houston.

Officers received the call around 12:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Caplin Street. They said the suspects forced the man up to the front door of his home.

According to police, a person inside the home at the time witnessed the ordeal and began shooting at the suspects, and gunfire was exchanged.

"Those suspects then returned fire and fled the scene. Shortly after that, police units arrived and were able to locate one of the suspects in a nearby neighborhood. He had injuries, gunshot wounds to the legs and one to the arm," Lt. T. Trometer said.

Investigators said that the suspect was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

According to ABC13 Neighborhood Safety Tracker, the number of robberies in the Trinity Gardens neighborhood where the attempted home invasion occurred steadily declined from 2019 to 2022. But then it started increasing again from 109 to 121 in the last 12 months.

HPD said no one else inside the home was hurt.

It is unknown if police know where the other two suspects are and if any charges have been filed.

