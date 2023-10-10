Home invasion suspects wanted after attempting to use stolen credit card to buy shoes, HPD says

Houston police need help looking for two home invasion suspects after one of them reportedly tried to buy shoes using a stolen credit card.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities need help finding two suspects wanted in connection with a southeast Houston home invasion after one of them tried to buy shoes using a stolen credit card a short time later.

On Aug. 30, the Houston Police Department said the victim was at his home in the 3500 block of Goodhope Street when two armed men came in through a back window.

Officials said the suspects then tied the victim up and ransacked his home, taking multiple items, including his wallet. The suspects then took off.

That same day, police said one of the suspects went to a shoe store on Scott Street and used a credit card that had been taken during the home invasion.

After trying to purchase shoes with the credit card, the suspect fled the store in a four-door white sedan, police said.

HPD gave the following suspect descriptions after the two incidents:

Suspect 1: Black man, 20 to 25 years old, 6 feet tall, wearing a white shirt and black pants.

Suspect 2: Black man, 30 to 35 years old, 6 feet tall.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

