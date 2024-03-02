Multiple suspects target next-door neighbors during attempted robbery in SW Houston, injuring 2: HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There is an active search for several armed robbery suspects who targeted two homes next door to each other and shot two people Friday in southwest Houston, according to police.

The situation unfolded in the 8700 block of Shadow Crest Street around 11 p.m.

According to the Houston Police Department, a 21-year-old man and his girlfriend were arriving home when they noticed an unknown black SUV parked in front of their driveway and people hiding in the bushes.

Officers said the couple then decided to leave before the SUV began to back up as if it were going to hit them. Shortly after, a suspect began to open fire on the car, hitting the man in his back.

The girlfriend, police say, then took over driving and brought the man to the hospital, where he is said to be in critical condition.

As this happened, a family was returning home from the grocery store and began unloading groceries when at least two or three suspects approached them from the side of the house.

The suspects, armed with a rifle and a pistol, held the family at gunpoint and shot the father in the foot. Police said the suspects then tried to force the family inside the home, but the injured man started to fight back and kicked the door shut.

One of the suspects allegedly fired another shot into the home before getting spooked and fleeing the area, HPD said.

Police reported no additional injuries.

The man, in his mid-40s , who was shot is in unknown condition.

HPD did not elaborate on possible suspect descriptions or the exact number of suspects.

