Surveillance video shows suspects in home invasion that killed father in front of family, police say

Police said the man told his wife to get down for cover before being shot by at least one suspect inside his home. Authorities said the victim's children witnessed the shooting but were unharmed.

Police said the man told his wife to get down for cover before being shot by at least one suspect inside his home. Authorities said the victim's children witnessed the shooting but were unharmed.

Police said the man told his wife to get down for cover before being shot by at least one suspect inside his home. Authorities said the victim's children witnessed the shooting but were unharmed.

Police said the man told his wife to get down for cover before being shot by at least one suspect inside his home. Authorities said the victim's children witnessed the shooting but were unharmed.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for three suspects who allegedly broke into a man's home in southwest Houston and shot him to death in front of his wife and two kids Sunday morning, according to officials.

The deadly invasion happened in the 5300 block of Castlecreek Lane.

Officials said around 2:30 a.m., the suspects forced their way inside the house through a side door near the driveway, causing a commotion that caught the man's attention.

It did not appear that anything had been stolen, HPD said.

The victim reportedly told his wife to get down in their bedroom for cover before he stood up and was shot by one of the suspects. Officials said he died in the hallway.

RELATED: Woman killed in shootout during home invasion robbery at apartment in east Houston, police say

A young woman, identified as the victim's stepdaughter, spoke to ABC13 off-camera. Per the family's wishes, they've asked us not to identify the victim due to family members in Cuba who have not been notified of his death.

She told ABC13 that she was not present during the shooting but said the victim's 5-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son witnessed their father being shot.

Family members who arrived at the scene later in the day also declined to speak on camera but told ABC13 that the man was in his mid-30s and didn't cause trouble with anyone. They tell us the victim's wife and children were not harmed and safe but are understandably distraught.

Det. David Higgs with HPD said that multiple shell casings were found at the scene, likely from two different guns.

"It's very traumatic for the wife and kids. It's a situation no one ever wants to be in. It's very senseless at this point. We think it's an isolated event. There's no reason for anybody else in the area to be concerned," Higgs said.

HPD asks anyone who might have seen suspicious people or cars in the area to call their Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.