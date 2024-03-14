Man leaving Houston Rodeo shot during attempted robbery, HPD says; Suspect left shoe behind

The victims realized their window had been smashed as they returned to their car, HPD said. A man approached and asked to use their phone, and when they refused, police said he returned with a gun.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is in the hospital after police say he was shot by someone trying to rob him after leaving the rodeo.

The shooting happened in the 8900 block of Interchange Drive, just off West Bellfort Avenue, according to Houston police.

At last check, the man was stable in the hospital. Investigators said he was shot at least twice in the torso.

According to HPD, the shooting happened as the man and a woman were leaving the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Police said as they got back to their vehicle, they realized their SUV had been burglarized and a back window was smashed.

As they were looking at the damage, a man walked up and asked them if he could use their phone. They said no, and police said the man walked off, but soon returned with a gun.

"A few minutes later, he returned with a handgun and demanded the crossbody bag off of our male victim. There was a tussle and the suspect shot the victim at least twice in the torso," Lt. T. Riley said.

From there, HPD said the shooter ran off but left a shoe behind. Video from the scene shows a single white tennis shoe on the ground.

Investigators said the man has not been caught.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Houston Police Robbery at 713-308-0700 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

For more news updates, follow Courtney Carpenter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.