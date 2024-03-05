Woman says she will stop using popular Kingwood trail, where she was held at gunpoint and attacked

A woman, who frequently walks on the Greenbelt Trail near Deerbrook Drive and Timberlark Street in Kingwood, says she was attacked at gunpoint.

A woman, who frequently walks on the Greenbelt Trail near Deerbrook Drive and Timberlark Street in Kingwood, says she was attacked at gunpoint.

A woman, who frequently walks on the Greenbelt Trail near Deerbrook Drive and Timberlark Street in Kingwood, says she was attacked at gunpoint.

A woman, who frequently walks on the Greenbelt Trail near Deerbrook Drive and Timberlark Street in Kingwood, says she was attacked at gunpoint.

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman walking along a busy trail in Kingwood said she was held at gunpoint and attacked.

The woman, who wants to stay anonymous, fearing her safety, said she walks the trails every day on Deerbrook Drive near Timberlark Street. It is something she looks forward to.

"I walk the trails about three miles. It takes me about an hour," she said.

However, on Feb 29, at about 4 p.m., she was confronted by an attacker who waited until no one was around.

"Right as he was next to me, he turned around and pointed a gun at me," she said. "He said, 'Give me all your money!'"

The woman told him she didn't have any money, and he demanded her phone and then pushed her to the ground. She had to go to the hospital for the gashes and intense bruises on her arm from falling.

The woman says she keeps mace on her, but she said it all happened so fast she didn't have a chance to process what was happening when the gun was pointed at her.

"As soon as he pushed me, he still pointed the gun at me," she said. "I started screaming, 'Help, help!'"

In shock, she managed to run to the nearest home, where she saw someone inside.

"I started screaming," she said. "So, this lady came out, and she made sure I was OK, and she invited me into her home. I said, 'I was just held at gunpoint.' I immediately called my husband and then the police."

Despite the bruises and cuts, she says she is doing OK but will no longer walk the trails.

"It's too risky now. I've been doing it since 2007. Not anymore," she said.

The Houston Police Department confirms it's investigating but urges people to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or authorities if anything similar has happened.

"There's a lot of people, and we have trails everywhere," she said. "People walk them all the time."

The woman gave a vague description of the suspect, who said he was wearing a mask and seemed young.

ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker showed six robberies were recorded in the last 12 months in the Kingwood area, compared to none in 2022.

For updates on this story, follow Brooke Taylor on Facebook, X and Instagram.