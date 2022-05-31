Man dead and woman injured in attempted murder-suicide in Katy, deputies say

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was found dead and a woman is in the hospital after a Katy-area shooting that deputies believe was an attempted murder-suicide.The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday at a home in the 5500 block of Rustling Gate Lane.Harris County sheriff's deputies said there was a domestic disturbance in the home between the couple.That's when witnesses heard gunshots.Deputies believe the man shot the woman one time before exiting the home and shooting himself in the front yard.He was pronounced dead at the scene.The woman was transported to Ben Taub Hospital, where deputies say she is in stable condition."According to the witnesses, the female was shot one time," investigator David Crane said. "The male, in an intimate relationship... exited the home and appears to have shot himself in the front yard of this residence."Deputies said the man and woman have the same last name, which is a common last name. It's unclear if they were a married couple or boyfriend and girlfriend.