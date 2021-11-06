Astroworld concert-goers try to stop show after man collapses

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11205064" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Press play to watch the scene that HPD is now treating as a crime scene after eight people died and hundreds of others were injured at Travis Scott's event Friday night at NRG Park.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Among a crowd of approximately 50,000 concert-goers at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival on Friday, shouts from a small group of fans asked the rapper to stop the show.In video obtained by ABC13, people can be heard screaming, "Stop the show! Stop the show!" when they realized a man was lying unresponsive and face-up on the ground.The rapper from Missouri City stopped singing and acknowledged the group of fans."Somebody said to stop," Travis Scott can be heard saying in the video.Authorities said at least eight people died Friday night and hundreds of others were injured during the festival's opening night at NRG Park.The Houston Fire Department and Harris County medics transported 23 people to hospitals. Seventeen of those patients were taken away during the worst of the ordeal, according to HFD Sam Peña, who also said CPR had to be performed on 11 of the victims. HFD had 55 units in-service for the festival, Peña said.Investigators were dispatched to hospitals Saturday morning in an attempt to identify the victims. The Harris County Medical Examiner's Office will determine how the eight people died.The event was supposed to go on until Sunday, but performances for Day 2 have been canceled. The area is now a crime scene as investigators work to find out what exactly happened."At some point, the show was stopped when the crowd was surging," HPD Chief Troy Finner said as he noted the event's promoters were cooperating with investigators.Travis Scott released the following statement Saturday morning, expressing his heartache over the incident:"I'm absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love you all."