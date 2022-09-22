Latest Astroworld Festival lawsuit claims disaster was 'months, if not years, in the making'

The latest lawsuit filed against Travis Scott and Astroworld festival organizers comes from a Colorado couple who said they were trampled during the deadly crowdsurge last year.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Another family is filing a lawsuit against Travis Scott, Live Nation, and others involved in the Astroworld Festival tragedy.

It's been almost a year since the event where 10 people died.

Emma Ruiz and Justin Trujillo are from Colorado and they said they were trampled and injured in the crowd rush during Scott's performance at the Houston festival on Nov. 5, 2021.

The lawsuit states the "injuries were inevitable and (a) predictable result of defendants' conscious disregard of the extreme risks of harm to concertgoers that had been escalating since hours earlier."

Hours before the concert started, concertgoers had breached security. But the chaos did not end there. Multiple fans were trampled as hundreds rushed the event's perimeter. Once inside, some people began climbing onto portable toilets as security personnel worked to try and contain the crowd.

"Yet defendants made the conscious decisions to let the show go on, despite the extreme risks of harm to concertgoers," the suit state. "So many people were hurt and so few personnel were provided by defendants."

The lawsuit also states that the tragedy was "months, if not years, in the making."

The recent lawsuit is one of many. Earlier this year, a woman filed a lawsuit claiming her unborn child died when she was trampled during the rush.

