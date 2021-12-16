astroworld festival tragedy

Astroworld Festival victims' deaths ruled as accident due to asphyxiation, medical examiner finds

By
EMBED <>More Videos

All 10 Astroworld Fest victims' cause of death revealed

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- More than a month since the Astroworld Festival tragedy that killed 10 people, we're learning more about the victims' cause of death.

On Thursday, the Harris County Medical Examiner's office ruled all victims died of "compression asphyxia." According to the report, Danish Baig's cause of death was asphyxiation but with a contributory cause of combined toxic effects of cocaine, methamphetamine and ethanol.

SEE ALSO: 'Concert from hell': Astroworld Fest attendees describe chaos

Baig died during the Nov. 5 concert while trying to save his fiancée, according to his brother.

The other nine victims of the tragedy were identified as Rodolfo Peña, Madison Dubiski, Franco Patino, Jacob Jurinek, John Hilgert, Axel Acosta, Briana Rodriguez, Bharti Shahani and Ezra Blount.

SEE ALSO: Photos of 10 victims killed at Astroworld Festival placed at NRG Park memorial

The victims' deaths were ruled as an accident. As a result of the findings, James Lassiter, the attorney for Shahani's family, released the following statement:

"The medical examiner's findings confirm Bharti's family's worst fears. Their beloved daughter's last living moments were surely marked with suffering, panic, and terror. It's a horrific, inescapable image that no parent should have to endure. But that is the sad reality for the Shahanis and the nine other families that received this terrible news."

Tony Buzbee, who is representing Acosta, also addressed the findings, stating the report confirmed what the family knew - "that (Acosta) was crushed and killed that night by the crowd, through no fault of his own."

Buzbee also added that Acosta's blood had no intoxicants or other like substances.

"Now that we have received the official results, I want to say to our police chief: Shame on you. Shame on you for perpetuating and giving credence to a silly rumor that people were being injected at the concert," Buzbee's statement read.

What was supposed to be a night of fun and full of live music turned into a nightmare when the crowd began pushing their way to the front. Panic began just minutes into Travis Scott's performance as people in the crowd were already in need of medical attention.

SEE ALSO: Astroworld Festival survivors demand accountability in ABC13 town hall

The event plan showed only two people had the authority to stop the show: the executive producer and the festival director. Police officials told the Houston Chronicle that Live Nation agreed to cut the show short, but Scott continued his set.

The victims' cause of death was released just one day after the concert stage at Houston's NRG Park was taken down. In the nearly six weeks since tens of thousands of people were crushed into the relatively small space for Scott's third Astroworld music fest in his hometown, investigators, both with various law enforcement agencies and attorneys representing victims, have collected and photographed evidence at the venue, necessitating the stage setup to remain in place.

SEE ALSO: Astroworld Festival: Travis Scott's concert stage, kept up for investigators, starts to come down

Since the tragedy, numerous lawsuits have been filed, from the victims' families to concertgoers who also find themselves living with the trauma that came from the chaos. Lawyers for the victims and concert organizers have also asked to combine all the lawsuits into one.

WATCH: Findings in Astroworld deaths point to negligence, lawyer says
EMBED More News Videos

The attorney representing the family of Ezra Blount, who was the youngest victim of the Astroworld tragedy, weighed in on the medical examiner's findings for the 9-year-old and all other victims who died from the concert.



For more updates on this story, follow Steve Campion on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonconcertastroworld festival tragedymusic newsinvestigationdeath investigation
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ASTROWORLD FESTIVAL TRAGEDY
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
'Accidental' Astroworld Fest deaths beg question of accountability
Astroworld stage teardown underway 40 days after concertgoers killed
Travis Scott out of Coachella 2022 lineup
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Show More
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due COVID-19 issues, injuries
Cool morning with mild afternoon temperatures
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
19-year-old killed in drive-by shooting outside apartment complex
More TOP STORIES News