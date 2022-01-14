Astroworld Fest: FBI portal goes online for photo or video uploads of the Houston concert disaster

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The investigation into the Astroworld Festival disaster, which left 10 concertgoers dead, all under the age of 30, is now getting federal support from the FBI.On Friday, more than two months after the deadly concert surge at NRG Park, the Houston Police Department announced the establishment of a public-facing FBI website, urging those who have any photos or video taken at the concert venue back on Nov. 5, 2021, to upload them to the portal.Houston police's announcement was posted to Twitter:Last month, theit is leading an investigation into Live Nation's role in the tragedy.Despite nearly 300 civil lawsuits filed against the organizers, Travis Scott, the headlining performer and organizer, has not verbally expressed taking responsibility for the incident.The victims, with the youngest being a 9-year-old, all died of, the medical examiner ruled. Just one of them, Danish Baig, had his cause of death as asphyxiation but with a contributory cause of combined toxic effects of cocaine, methamphetamine and ethanol.