Astroworld Fest: FBI portal goes online for photo or video uploads of the Houston concert disaster

On Friday, more than two months after the deadly concert surge at NRG Park, the Houston Police Department announced the establishment of a public-facing FBI website, urging those who have any photos or video taken at the concert venue back on Nov. 5, 2021, to upload them to the portal.
Editor's note: The video above is from ABC News' own timeline of the Astroworld Festival disaster, released in mid-November 2021.
Houston police's announcement was posted to Twitter:
Houston Police Detectives have already viewed countless hours of video evidence as part of our ongoing investigation in the Astroworld event.
To ensure that we have captured all possible evidence for a complete investigation, we have partnered with the Federal Bureau of Investigation for additional technical assistance. The FBI has created a website where the public can upload any photos or video taken at the concert venue. Specifically, we are seeking any photos or videos of the main venue area from 8pm to 11pm. The website to upload your photos or video is fbi.gov/astroworld.
HPD continues to lead the investigation and we appreciate the assistance from our federal partners at the FBI.
January 14, 2022
Last month, the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform announced it is leading an investigation into Live Nation's role in the tragedy.
Despite nearly 300 civil lawsuits filed against the organizers, Travis Scott, the headlining performer and organizer, has not verbally expressed taking responsibility for the incident.
The victims, with the youngest being a 9-year-old, all died of compression asphyxiation, the medical examiner ruled. Just one of them, Danish Baig, had his cause of death as asphyxiation but with a contributory cause of combined toxic effects of cocaine, methamphetamine and ethanol.
