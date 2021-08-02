34-year-old suspect in teen's road rage murder after Astros game gets $350K bond

UPDATE: Gerald Wayne Williams has turned himself in to police with Quannell X at HPD Headquarters. Chief @TroyFinner and investigators will hold a media briefing at 12:30 p.m. today. It will be live streamed. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/A3yZjDjVvv — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 2, 2021

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10926236" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gerald Williams went before a judge today after being charged with the death of 17-year-old David Castro. Listen to complete details of his court appearance.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10925107" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gerald Wayne Williams, 34, can be seen surrendering outside the Houston Police Department after being charged with murder in a road rage shooting that left a 17-year-old killed after an Astros game last month.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10925223" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chief Finner said the department received about 100 tips on the suspect wanted for killing 17-year-old David Castro in a road shooting after an Astros game last month.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10899777" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> WATCH: Houston police released two surveillance videos showing the suspect's car driving around downtown the night of the shooting that killed a teen on his way's home from an Astros game. Hit play for a closer look.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A judge has granted bond for the man accused of killing a 17-year-old in a road rage shooting following an Astros game last month.Gerald Wayne Williams, 34, turned himself in on Monday and is now charged with murder in the shooting death of David Castro during the incident on July 6.Following his arrest, Williams went before a judge who granted him a $350,000 bond. If released, the judge ordered that Williams would have to wear an ankle monitor and be subject to house arrest. During court, the judge mentioned a witness reported seeing Williams' arms extended out of a car window firing a gun. In addition, Williams reportedly told someone at a family gathering that he "messed up" after an incident in traffic.Community activist Quanell X accompanied Williams at Houston Police Department headquarters. Quanell X said Williams maintains his innocence and is shocked and surprised he's been charged.Williams claims he has a "rock solid alibi" which is that he was at a party at the time of the shooting.When asked about information in the charging documents that Williams' phone was said to be pinged in the area during the time of the shooting, and if Williams was the owner of the white Buick, Quanell X said he has not spoken to Williams about those details.After Williams' arrest, Mayor Sylvester Turner, who added additional reward money on the city's behalf in the case, expressed his gratitude to police and the community tipsters:A records search by Eyewitness News showed Williams was convicted in 2008 of two counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, resulting in a 13-year prison sentence. He was released last October.Before the 2008 conviction, Williams was charged for robbery in three hold-ups of Family Dollar stores, documents state.One video from police showed the suspect's vehicle downtown on Rusk and Chartres, while a second angle showed him driving through the intersection of Chartres and Commerce.According to police, the vehicle is 2011-2013, white, four-door Buick LaCrosse CXL premium with round fog lights and 7-spoke rims.An ABC13 viewer said they ran across an online sales advertisement for a car that looked like the same one in the video.After flagging the ad, our reporters helped that viewer turn the tip over to authorities.Williams also matches the physical description that the 17-year-old's father gave a sketch artist.