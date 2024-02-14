Harris County DA appoints special prosecutor to Arlene Alvarez case 2 years after deadly shooting

Family members are honoring the 9-year-old on Wednesday with a celebration of life tribute.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This Valentine's Day marks two years since 9-year-old Arlene Alvarez was fatally shot while heading to dinner with her family, and now there's a new effort to investigate the case further.

Arlene's family is honoring her Wednesday with a celebration of life tribute followed by a dove release.

It comes one day after ABC13 learned the Harris County District Attorney appointed a special prosecutor to investigate her case.

It's been one year since Arlene Alvarez was shot and killed by a robbery victim firing at a suspect. While the robbery victim has been released, the robbery suspect has not been arrested.

Arlene, her parents, and her younger brother were headed to get pizza in the Gulfgate area on Valentine's night in 2022.

At the same time, Houston police said Tony Earls was being robbed at a Chase Bank ATM. Earls got out of his car and fired at the suspect as he ran away. The investigation revealed that Earls mistook the Alvarez family's car for a getaway vehicle and fired at it.

Arlene, who was in the backseat, was shot. The 9-year-old was taken to the hospital. The following day, her family removed her from life support.

Earls was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, but a grand jury did not indict him.

"It just hurts me the way I lost her, by someone's irresponsibility, and that's what breaks my heart because we are really protective with our kids," Arlene's mother said last year.

Houston police are still looking for the robber who started the chain of events.

