Family of Arlene Alvarez hold trail ride to honor 9-year-old's memory 1 year after her death

A trail ride was held in honor of Arlene Alvarez Sunday as her parents and the community continue to fight for justice in her case.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's been a year since the shooting death of a 9-year-old on her way to dinner with her family.

A trail ride was held in honor of Arlene as her parents and community continued to fight for justice in her case.

ORIGINAL REPORT: 9-year-old dies after being shot by robbery victim in SE Houston, authorities say

A day on the trail to remember a 9-year-old whose life was cut short and to honor those across the community who helped the family through tough times.

Trail riders across the state all support Arlene's family and say the young girl deserves justice.

"It's not going to be swept under the rug. It's still out there, and everyone is aware of what happened," Arlene's father, Armando Alvarez.

Officials are still looking for a man accused of creating a chain of irreversible events.

The suspect robbed a man at gunpoint at an ATM and then ran off, according to police.

Police said the robbery victim heard gunshots and believed he was being shot at, so he fired his gun toward a car he thought was the suspect.

It wasn't. Instead, it was the truck that the Alvarez family was in on their way to dinner in the Gulfgate area.

SEE HERE: NEW VIDEO SHOWS ROBBERY MOMENTS BEFORE DEADLY SHOOTING OF 9-YEAR-OLD

"The guy that pulled the trigger behind bars. He's at fault for this, and also the guy who led the chain of events. He's also caused this issue for us," Arlene's aunt, Adriana Alvarez, said.

Arlene's family says they should both be held responsible.

A grand jury declined to indict the man who pulled the trigger, ultimately killing Arlene.

RELATED: Arlene Alvarez killed: Harris Co. grand jury declines to indict robbery victim who shot 9-year-old

Now a $30,000 reward is being offered for information in the case finding the armed robber.

"We're still fighting; we're not going to stop until she gets her justice," Adriana said.

Arlene's memory and presence are remembered by so many who hurt without her here.

"She was the light of the family, and since she has left us, we have been dull," Armando said.

For updates on this story, follow Daniela Hurtado on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.