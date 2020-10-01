Not guilty verdict directed against Arkema over fire in wake of Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A judge has directed not guilty verdicts in a criminal trial against chemical manufacturer Arkema and its Houston area plant manager over a toxic fire that raged in the wake of Hurricane Harvey three years ago.Judge Belinda Hill made the ruling Thursday a week after the trial was resumed from a six-month delay due to the pandemic.Leslie Comardelle, the plant manager at the Crosby facility at the time of the fire, and the company were charged each with a count of reckless emission of an air contaminant.Just the day before, the judge tossed out the same charge relating to Arkema Inc. CEO Richard Rowe. Hill ruled that prosecutors had failed to provide enough evidence to prove to jurors that Rowe was guilty of what he was accused of doing, said Rowe's attorney, Tim Johnson.Earlier this week, prosecutors rested their case.On Wednesday, Dane Schiller, a spokesman for the Harris County district attorney's office, said the ruling "does not change the facts regarding what the company did."If convicted, Arkema faced up to a $1 million fine and Comardelle faced up to five years in prison.The 2017 blaze caused organic peroxides made at the facility to catch fire and explode. The fire forced the evacuation of more than 200 residents from the area and sent 21 people, including first responders, to the hospital.Prosecutors allege that Pennsylvania-based Arkema, a subsidiary of a French chemical manufacturer, and its employees failed to properly prepare the company's chemical plant ahead of Harvey's arrival.Arkema argued that the fire was caused by an act of God, which is the hurricane, and could not have been prevented. Harvey dumped nearly 50 inches of rain in parts of the Houston area and caused 36 deaths locally.Legal experts have said that prosecutors could have a difficult time during the trial proving that the actions by Arkema and its employees were willful and reckless.The U.S Chemical Safety Board said Arkema worked to keep equipment that stabilized its organic peroxides, used to make such things as plastic resins, from losing power. But Arkema didn't consider flooding of its safety systems "a credible risk," even though the plant was inside a flood zone.At the request of prosecutors, Hill earlier this month dismissed felony assault charges against Arkema and now retired vice president of logistics, Michael Keough, that were related to injuries two deputies suffered during the fire. Hill has also sanctioned prosecutors over withholding evidence in the case.Due to the pandemic, the trial was held in a courtroom that was set up at NRG Arena. The public was allowed to watch the trial through a livestream from a courtroom in the downtown criminal courthouse.