2 charges dismissed in trial over Arkema plant fire that broke out during Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON, Texas -- A judge on Monday dismissed two of the charges a chemical manufacturer and one of its former executives were facing during an ongoing trial over a fire at the company's suburban Houston plant during Hurricane Harvey that sent toxic smoke into the air in 2017.

Harvey's historic flooding overwhelmed power systems at Arkema Inc.'s chemical plant in Crosby, northeast of Houston, eventually causing organic peroxides made at the facility to catch fire and explode. The blaze forced the evacuation of more than 200 residents from the area and sent 21 people, including first responders, to the hospital.

EMBED More News Videos

RAW: Ted Oberg presses for answers about why more wasn't done sooner at the Arkema plant.



Arkema said the fire was caused by an act of God, Harvey, which dumped nearly 50 inches (127 centimeters) of rain in parts of the Houston area and caused 36 deaths locally. But prosecutors say Arkema bears criminal responsibility for the toxic blaze because it failed to properly prepare for the storm.

Arkema, a subsidiary of a French chemical manufacturer, and its now retired vice president of logistics, Michael Keough, each faced a felony assault charge related to two injured deputies for allegedly misrepresenting the danger that the unstable chemicals at the plant posed to the community.

But prosecutors last week filed motions to dismiss the assault charges. State Judge Belinda Hill accepted the motions on Monday.

"Prosecutors always have a duty to seek justice; in this case, a prosecutor felt that there was enough evidence for a criminal charge, but that he could not prove that charge beyond a reasonable doubt at this time, so he requested it be dismissed," Dane Schiller, a spokesman for the Harris County District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

Dan Cogdell, an attorney for Keough, said the case against his client should have never been filed.

"And for him to have to suffer through weeks of trial and a ton of expenses and the angst and the worry of a possible conviction is outrageous ... He was an innocent man that should have never been prosecuted," Cogdell said.

EMBED More News Videos

A screenshot of the Azko chemical company's hurricane preparedness plan.



Rusty Hardin, an attorney for Arkema, declined to comment.

If convicted of the assault charge, Keough could have faced up to 10 years in prison and the company could have been fined up to $10,000.

Arkema, CEO Richard Rowe and ex-plant manager Leslie Comardelle are still being tried on charges of reckless emission of an air contaminant. If convicted, Arkema faces up to a $1 million fine while Rowe and Comardelle each face up to five years in prison.

The trial, which began in February but has been on hold since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, was set to resume Sept. 21.

The U.S Chemical Safety Board said Arkema worked to keep equipment that stabilized its organic peroxides, used to make such things as plastic resins, from losing power. But Arkema didn't consider flooding of safety systems "a credible risk," even though the plant was inside flood zones.

Ahead of next week's resumption of the trial, a hearing was held Monday over claims by Arkema's attorneys that prosecutors have continued to withhold evidence that could benefit the defense. Prosecutors have denied such claims. The hearing was set to continue later this week.

Opening statements in February were delayed after Hill sanctioned prosecutors for withholding some evidence.

The video above is a from a previous report.

RELATED STORIES:
New docs reveal more of DA's criminal case against Arkema
Arkema CEO, plant manager make first court appearance after indictments for Harvey response
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonted oberg investigateshurricane harveychemical planthouston flood
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
18-year-old charged with murder after woman killed in her sleep
Texas Children's says donor info involved in ransomware attack
Sally to bring historic flooding to northern Gulf Coast
Daughter makes plea to help dad's taco truck in Humble
Experts say we're closer to COVID-19 vaccine
Here's when we could get some humidity relief
Louisville agrees to settlement in Breonna Taylor shooting
Show More
Deadly bomb attack took place at Poe Elementary in 1959
Woman's purse snatched from car as she was with neighbor
SPONSORED: Hispanic Heritage Month
Hershey maps trick-or-treating risks across the US
Baytown officer indicted in killing of Pamela Turner last year
More TOP STORIES News