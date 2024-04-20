Contractors injured with varying degree burns in chemical fire released from hospital, officials say

GALENA PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- Three contractors injured in a chemical plant flash fire in Galena Park on Friday were treated and released from the hospital.

Galena Park fire crews and police responded to a Kinder Morgan petroleum facility in the 1500 block of Clinton Drive

Kinder Morgan officials said the fire occurred Friday afternoon during planned maintenance work near one of its rail racks and was immediately extinguished.

While the exact cause of the fire is still unclear, officials said that flash fires often happen when a flammable chemical mixes with air and encounters a heat source. The heat source can be as basic as static electricity.

Kinder Morgan stands as one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in the country. During a 2020 safety inspection, the Galena Park facility was given four citations for "serious" violations. Two citations were deleted after an informal settlement and their initial $42,000 fine dropped to $19,000.

Kinder Morgan said the victims were third-party contractors, and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said they sustained varying first through third-degree burns. Their identities have not been disclosed.