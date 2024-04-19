Galena Park chemical plant fire left 3 contractors injured with varying degree burns, officials say

Three Kinder Morgan contractors were hospitalized after sustaining injuries in a flash fire at a chemical plant in Galena Park on Friday afternoon.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three people are hospitalized after sustaining injuries in a flash fire at a chemical plant in Galena Park on Friday afternoon.

Galena Park fire crews and police reportedly responded to a Kinder Morgan petroleum facility in the 1500 block of Clinton Drive with help from the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.

Kinder Morgan officials said the fire occurred during planned maintenance work near one of its rail racks, and was immediately extinguished.

While the exact cause of the fire remains unclear, officials said that flash fires often happen when a flammable chemical mixes with air and encounters a heat source. The heat source can be as basic as static electricity.

Kinder Morgan stands as one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in the country. During a 2020 safety inspection, the Galena Park facility was given four citations for "serious" violations. Two citations were deleted after an informal settlement and their initial $42,000 fine dropped to $19,000.

Kinder Morgan said the victims were third-party contractors, and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said they sustained varying first through third-degree burns. Their conditions and identities have not been disclosed.

The impacted portion of the rail rack has been isolated and shut down, Kinder Morgan said. The company does not expect any customer impacts.

