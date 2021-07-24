Fire engulfs Greens Road apartment building

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A north Houston apartment complex was consumed by fire early Saturday.It happened around 5 a.m. in the 1100 block of Greens Road.Crews were called to the apartment and found it engulfed in flames when they arrived.Firefighters were able to douse the fire quickly and were looking for the cause, authorities said.There was no word on if anyone was hurt or how many units were affected.The damage appeared to be extensive.