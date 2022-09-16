Fire spreads through common attic at Westchase-area apartment complex

Residents were displaced after six apartments on the third floor were damaged by fire and smoke, and 18 units were affected by water damage, HFD said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Several residents were displaced after a Westchase-area apartment complex was damaged in a fire.

The fire broke out around 11 p.m. at the apartment building located at 3500 Woodchase Drive near Richmond.

Video from the scene showed flames covering the roof of the building.

The Houston Fire Department said the fire spread quickly because of a common attic.

Residents were displaced after six apartments on the third floor were damaged by fire and smoke, and 18 units were affected by water damage, HFD said.

Fortunately, everyone made it out safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by HFD Arson.