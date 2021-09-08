Charge upgraded for 1 of 2 suspects accused in murders of New Orleans detective and his friend

Anthony Jenkins, 21, returned to a Houston courtroom Wednesday, where his attempted murder charge was upgraded after 43-year-old Dyrin "DJ" Riculfy died last week.
Riculfy and his friend, 41-year-old New Orleans detective Everett Briscoe, were both shot on Aug. 21 while dining on the patio at Grotto Restaurant on Westheimer Road.
Briscoe died at the scene. Riculfy died 10 days later in the hospital.
Exactly one week ago, a judge ruled Jenkins would be held with no bond for a previous case he was out for, according to attorney Anthony Osso. Jenkins was held on no bond as a result of him violating his previous bond conditions.
On Wednesday, a judge set Jenkins' bond for the capital murder charge at $500,000. But, Osso said, the move was more procedural, and Jenkins can't get out of jail because of his no bond on the other case.
According to Osso, Texas law requires a bond hearing for the new charge, even if Jenkins has no bond for a different charge.
"They'll have another hearing on the 27th (of September). The law requires a bond to be set until that time but he's under a no bond on a previous case anyway, so it's kind of a moot point," Osso explained after the hearing, explaining that the bond totals more than $2 million for Jenkins' cases.
Jenkins and another man, 19-year-old Frederick Jackson, were both arrested and charged with capital murder and attempted murder, prior to Riculfy's death.
But charging documents read in court during Jenkins' previous appearance stated that he has identified himself as the getaway driver in the murders.
According to the documents, Jenkins told investigators that Jackson and a third suspect committed the armed robbery that led to the shots.
Police said they are still seeking a third person in the incident, but they consider the individual a person of interest.
Jackson remains in jail after a judge denied his bond on several felony charges in late August.
In the immediate aftermath of the suspects' arrests, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said Jackson and Jenkins were out on bond at the time of the shooting. She even speculated that the pair was committing robberies specifically targeted at victims with luxury property to raise bond money for a friend.
Ogg went on to hint at seeking the death penalty in the case.
Ogg went on to hint at seeking the death penalty in the case.