2 Houston men arrested nearly a week after New Orleans Det. Everett Briscoe shot to death

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police have announced the arrests of two men suspected of shooting and killing an off-duty New Orleans police officer in the Galleria area.Houston police charged 19-year-old Frederick Jackson and 21-year-old Anthony Jenkins with capital murder.Police stated both were arrested in the days following Det. Everett Briscoe's murder at the Grotto restaurant in Houston last Saturday. Briscoe's friend, Dyrin Riculfy, was also shot during the encounter and is in critical condition at a hospital.While police withheld specific details on how they determined the two men as suspects, they stated research on the motive and the vehicle, as well as a number of Crime Stoppers tips, led investigators to them.Jenkins was arrested at an apartment complex in southwest Houston, where investigators seized a Nissan Altima that matched the description of the vehicle that had fled the shooting.Jackson was arrested on Thursday, taken into custody by a SWAT team.During a news conference on Friday to announce the arrests, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg hinted at seeking the death penalty in the case due to the capital murder charge.Ogg revealed that both men were out on bond for previous crimes, also lamenting that fact during the event."It should surprise no one, at this point in Harris County, Texas, that both individuals were already out on bond," Ogg said.According to the district attorney, Jackson was already out for an aggravated robbery from 2020 in which he allegedly followed someone home from the Galleria area. His bond was forfeited earlier this year, and earlier this month, Jackson failed to appear for a court hearing, which, in its wake, led to the discovery that his ankle monitor was cut off.Police further stated the two men are also connected to other robberies in the area, specifically targeting people for high-end jewelry. All indications from Briscoe's killing showed the shooting stemmed from a robbery gone bad, police said.Ogg speculated that the pair committed the robbery attempt in order to raise bail money for a friend.An investigation continues despite the arrests, with an additional person of interest being sought.Earlier this week, police announced the reward in catching the suspects in the case went up toPolice were not confirming a payout to the six-figure amount. Crime Stoppers have often stated tips can be submitted anonymously.Friday's event comes as Briscoe is being remembered in New Orleans as part of a public viewing inside the 2,100-seat Mahalia Jackson Theater. The memorial is scheduled to precede his funeral on Saturday morning.According to police, the 41-year-old Briscoe was off duty when he and other members of his Zulu Social Club were held up at gunpoint while in the patio area of Grotto. Investigators said suspects demanded property from the group but opened fire anyway, hitting Briscoe and Riculfy.Briscoe died at the scene surrounded by his friends. Riculfy is fighting for his life in a hospital.Since the shooting, police released multiple images showing two people and a vehicle that may be linked to the robbery attempt.