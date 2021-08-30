2 men accused of New Orleans officer's murder in Houston separately face judge after their arrest

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10980887" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Eyewitness News was the only Houston news outlet to capture the arrests of the two men accused of shooting and killing New Orleans police Det. Everett Briscoe. Those scenes are in the video above.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10988161" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> One of the most popular areas of Houston is indeed seeing more crime, and the numbers show an outpacing this year from last.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10971779" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Press play to watch SkyEye 13 over the police escort Det. Everett Briscoe to New Orleans.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One of the two men accused of killing an off-duty New Orleans police officer at a Houston restaurant told investigators the officer was shot because it looked like one of the victims during the attempted robbery was pulling a weapon, according to court records.The detail was revealed during one of the court appearances scheduled Monday for suspects Frederick Jackson and Anthony Jenkins, who are both charged with capital murder in the death of Det. Everett Briscoe.Jackson and Jenkins appeared separately in Harris County's 337th District Court.During Jenkins' appearance, charging documents read in court stated the 21-year-old identified himself as the getaway driver in the Aug. 21 incident at Grotto restaurant on Westheimer near the West Loop.According to the documents, Jenkins told investigators that the 19-year-old Jackson and a third suspect committed the armed robbery that led to Briscoe's death and the wounding of Briscoe's friend, Dyrin Riculfy, who remains in critical condition at a hospital.After court, attorneys of both Jackson and Jenkins insisted that neither one of them pulled the trigger.Jackson and Jenkins remain behind bars as prosecutors try to keep them locked up without bond. Bond hearings for both are expected to take place Wednesday.Meanwhile, police said they are still seeking a third person in the incident, but they consider the individual a person of interest.In the immediate aftermath of the suspects' arrests last week, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said Jackson and Jenkins were out on bond at the time of the shooting. She even speculated that the pair was committing robberies specifically targeted at victims with luxury property to raise bond money for a friend.Ogg went on to hint at seeking the death penalty in the case.